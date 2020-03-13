Brighter & Cooler

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We received slightly over one inch of rain on Thursday. Behind the nasty cold front, partly sunny…breezy…and cooler with high temperatures in the lower 50’s. Clouds roll in tonight with rain developing late. Lows in the upper 30′s.
A chilly rain Saturday with high temps only in the lower 40’s. Rain could mix with snow but no accumulation expected. A few rumbles of thunder but without a severe weather threat.
Generous sunshine Sunday as high temps reach the lower 50′s.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.