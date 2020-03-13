Behind-the-scenes look into our coronavirus special

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For one hour during prime time on Thursday night, we brought you a 14 News Special Report on Coronavirus: A Community Conversation.
Multiple guests from various organizations joined us for up-to-the minute information on COVID-19 and its impact locally.
The reason we did this was to give facts and help take away some of the fear. We wanted to give your friends and family ways to keep yourself safe just in case the virus were to hit us hard.
Top experts across the Tri-State joined our team in studio for the one hour-long special.
“What makes it so mysterious,” anchor Jackie Monroe asked health leaders.
“This virus has not been in humans before,” Deaconess Health System’s Dr. James Porter said.
As coronavirus cases rise across the country, a conversation continued here at home, including from those who oversee some of the largest school corporations.
“We’re asking people not to come into our schools because they will be closed, but through virtual learning, we want to make certain the academic continuation occurs,” EVSC Superintendent Dr. David Smith said.
Highly informed health officials also weighed in.
“Try to wear a mask if you’re sick,” Dr. Francis DuFrayne with Owensboro Health explained. “If you are not sick, the mask doesn’t really help.”
Leaders of some of the largest cities, including Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and Henderson’s Steve Austin, offered perspective on how quickly conversations have changed in recent days.
“Affirming our decision to abide by Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order to limit non-essential gatherings to no more than 250 people,” Mayor Winnecke stated.
The elderly are among the most vulnerable with coronavirus.
We have been checking with administrators at local facilities, such as Josh Bowman from Bethel Manor, about what they’re doing to keep residents safe like screening employees.
"I asked you yesterday if you went to an area that was affected; I’m going to ask you tomorrow, today, all of that,” Bowman shared. “Also looking for respiratory symptoms they may have of illness.”
The virus impacts more than just people, but the economy, too.
Some people are watching their 401(k) values plummet, but experts expect stocks to eventually bounce back.
At the end of our show, an update came on the couple we told you about at the beginning of our special.
Chris and Nikki Hall, who had been quarantined on the Grand Princess cruise ship in California have begun their journey home.
As of Thursday evening, the couple boarded a plane and are headed to Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Georgia for quarantine.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.