USI to limit attendance at athletics events

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana Athletics is limiting attendance by the public at all home athletic events until further notice as of today (March 12). The restriction will be instituted by the University in accordance with the recommendations by the NCAA related to the COVID-19 virus pandemic.
In line with the decision by the University and the NCAA, attendance at games/events held on the USI campus and other home venues will be limited to student-athletes and their immediate family members, coaches and essential staff, as determined by USI Athletics. The University will continue to re-evaluate the attendance restriction due to the health emergency in the coming weeks.
USI Athletics programs, in their spring championship seasons (men’s/women’s basketball, baseball, softball, men’s/women’s golf, men’s/women’s tennis, men’s/women’s track & field), will continue to participate in away games/events. These upcoming activities and locations will be closely monitored by the Athletics’ administration with travel to and participation in these events subject to change.
All air travel to competitions is suspended through April 5.
For more information on USI Athletics, contact USI Director of Athletics Jon Mark Hall through the USI Athletics Communications at 812-465-1622 or by email (rsimmons@usi.edu). Information about USI’s University response to COVID-19 can be found at usi.edu/COVID-19.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.