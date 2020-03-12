University of Evansville Suspends All Athletic Competition and Practice Activity

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Due to concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament has been canceled effective immediately. The game scheduled tonight for the University of Evansville Purple Aces vs. the Southern Illinois University Salukis in Moline, IL, will not be played, and the remainder of the tournament is canceled.
Additionally, the Missouri Valley Conference Presidents unanimously agreed to suspend all conference athletic competition through March 30. Accordingly, the University of Evansville will suspend all athletic competition and practice activity, including non-conference competitions effective immediately.
The University has already taken a variety of proactive steps to advance the safety and well-being of our students, our campus, and the community, and this announcement is consistent with the University’s decision yesterday to suspend face-to-face classes and move to online instruction.
Courtesy: UE Athletics
