Spring break extended at USI due to coronavirus

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Classes at USI will resume one week after spring break.
The University sent a statement Thursday, just before noon:
While there are no cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 on the USI campus, we know there are multiple confirmed cases in the state of Indiana, and we expect that there will be more in the near future. We continue to align our recommendations with, and follow guidelines from, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other city, state and federal agencies.
Nothing is more important to me than the well-being of all members of our campus community. Given the recent escalation of this virus in the state and around the country and world, and with the health and safety of our students and campus community always top of mind, the following policies are effective immediately (or by specific dates as noted):
Spring break for students has been extended one week through Sunday, March 22. While campus will remain open, all in-person courses will be moved to online or alternative delivery by Monday, March 23. Upon resuming coursework March 23, students should log into Blackboard to find their courses and instructional information. Previously scheduled online courses, including those with a start date of March 16, will continue as scheduled unless otherwise communicated by the instructor. At this time, our plan is for classes to resume in person Monday, April 6.
During the extended spring break and online instruction period, campus will remain open and normal campus operations will continue. All employees are to report to work as usual. Faculty should use this time to move courses online and prepare for online instruction. Resources are available on the Online Learning website to aid faculty through this transition. Faculty should direct questions to their deans.
If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and/or develop a fever or symptoms of respiratory illness, such as cough or difficulty breathing, contact:
- the University Health Center at 812-465-1250 to report;
- your primary healthcare provider;
- for students - the Dean of Students Office and for employees - your supervisor.
Call your healthcare provider before visiting in person. Do not return to campus until evaluated. The CDC has direct guidance for people who have had close contact with a person confirmed to have, or being evaluated for, COVID-19. If determined necessary by medical personnel, residential students needing to quarantine will have access to do so through campus housing.
Student Services
Students who have access to a permanent residence off-campus are strongly encouraged to remain there. However, University Housing is currently open, and students wishing to return to their on-campus residence may do so. Residence hall front desks and the Community Center front desk will maintain spring break hours and staffing throughout the extended recess and online offerings.
USI Dining will offer meals for students, faculty and staff, and meal plans will be honored during the extended spring break and through the period of online instruction. Dining options and hours of operation will be shared as they become available on the USI Dining (Sodexo) website.
All University offices will remain open unless otherwise stated. USI student services, including the Dean of Students Office; David L. Rice Library; Recreation, Fitness and Wellness Center; Counseling Center; Disability Resources and University Health Center will remain open with adjusted hours and services. Check the USI website for updated hours of operation.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.