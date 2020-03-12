People stock up on supplies out of coronavirus concerns

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’ve had reports of toilet paper shortages at stores across the Tri-State.
People are stocking up on home supplies due to the Coronavirus.
"I think it's crazy," said David Gibson, a customer at Grocery Outlet.
A handful of stores across the Tri-State struggling to keep their shelves stocked with toilet paper.
"I think it's very serious," said Michael Virgin, a customer at Grocery Outlet.
At Grocery Outlet, customers like Michael Virgin are more worried about stocking up on other items.
"I think you gotta do what you gotta, that's why I'm here now. Tryna stock up a little" said Virgin.
Behavioral health officials say people are consuming all kinds of information regarding the Coronavirus some info is correct, some isn't. Either way, people start to feel fear, and that's where "panic buying" starts.
"You just have to blow your nose, you don't have to go to the bathroom. If you know what I mean," said Gibson.
These days nothing seems "too crazy" surrounding the Coronavirus. Within the last week the NBA, suspended its season, March Madness got canceled, and many schools are going to online learning.
"I'm just speechless how people are making something out of something on this," said Gibson.
Health officials say it’s the growing anxiety people are experiencing that’s making them think about the possibility of getting the Coronavirus and then being quarantined for 14 days to their home, all making them question if they have enough food, water, and necessary supplies including that toilet paper.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.