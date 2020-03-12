Owensboro, Daviess Co., Henderson Co., Muhlenberg Co. Schools closing due to coronavirus concerns

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Owensboro Public Schools announced they are also closing starting next week.
They sent a letter to parents Friday.
Daviess County Schools also announced they’ll be closed as well.
So did Muhlenberg Co. Schools.
Henderson County Schools also sent out a statement.
Important Announcement: Today the Governor recommended all Kentucky public and private K-12 schools should close their doors effective Monday and remain closed for two weeks.
Henderson County Schools will be closed starting Monday, March 16th through March 27th due to COVID-19 Precautions.
I am sending this message tonight in order to prepare your family in advance.
All Henderson County School based childcare programs will be closed.
All Henderson County Schools will be on regular schedule tomorrow Friday, March 13th.
It is very important that students are present tomorrow in order to receive the assignments and instructions needed throughout the next two weeks.
Days will not have to be made up in May/June. Instead, the Kentucky Department of Education has approved the district for Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) days.
Several Kentucky school districts currently use this method of instruction for snow days.
It allows students to be considered present and work on instructional content even if they are not in a school building.
Although NTI does not replace the rigor of coursework from classroom instruction time, it allows the opportunity for students to complete school work and be accounted for as a day in school.
Grades K-5 will receive classroom packets and grades 6-12 will utilize Chromebooks for lessons.Beginning tomorrow at 4:00 p.m., all extracurricular events practices, and community usage of our facilities are cancelled until school facilities are reopened.
We will have a lunch program available for students during the days we will not be in school.
Information will be sent tomorrow regarding locations and times for students to pick up “grab & go” lunch.
This is an issue that we have not encountered before.
We ask for your flexibility and patience over the next few weeks. We will keep you to date with information on our website and through social media.
Superintendent Marganna Stanley
