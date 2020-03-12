Owensboro couple waits to disembark from Grand Princess

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A Tri-State couple continues to patiently wait their turn as the process of getting people off the Grand Princess cruise ship is taking longer than expected.
Chris Hall and his wife Nikki are two of more than 1,000 passengers still waiting to disembark from the Grand Princess, which has been docked at the Port of Oakland in California since Monday.
Passengers have been quarantined in their rooms since possible cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) were reported on the ship last month.
At least 21 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed on the cruise ship so far.
The couple from Owensboro says they are hoping that health officials will allow them to self-quarantine from home.
“Right now, we still feel fine," Chris Hall said. "We’re healthy. We don’t have any symptoms of anything.”
Princess Cruises announced on Thursday that it will suspend global operations and cancel all scheduled voyages for its 18 cruise ships over the next two months.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.