NCAA Tournament fan ban will affect Division II Elite Eight at Ford Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The NCAA taking precautions against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The NCAA made the shocking announcement on Wednesday that officials will not allow any fans to attend its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.
This unprecedented decision will even impact the NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Elite Eight, which is currently set to tip-off later this month at the Ford Center.
NCAA President Mark Emmert announced that only essential staff and limited family will be allowed to attend the games this month.
“While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States,” Emmert said in a statement released on Wednesday. "This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes.”
Evansville Sports Corporation Executive Director Eric Marvin echoed those same remarks.
“Player safety is of primary concern, so limiting spectators, as well as essential staff members and media members, is upmost importance to the NCAA, as well as us as a community and host," Marvin said. "We’re gonna do everything we can to still deliver the best possible student-athlete experience, even though it’s going to be a very different student-athlete experience.”
Marvin also mentioned the NCAA Tournament in Evansville could miss out on thousands of spectators, saying last year’s event brought in around $700,000 in revenue.
“It’s hard to say what the overall impact is going to be. It’s great that we are still going to have eight teams and family members that’ll be here in town," Marvin said.
Marvin says the Evansville Sports Corporation should have more information about the sudden changes in the coming days.
Meanwhile, NCAA officials say they will monitor the situation and make any necessary adjustments if they need to.
For the time being, the NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Elite Eight is scheduled to begin on March 26.
