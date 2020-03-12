Local gas prices dropping amid coronavirus pandemic

Gas prices at the Chuckles Gas Station located on the U.S. Highway 41 strip in Henderson have lowered to $1.74 per gallon. (Source: WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly | March 12, 2020 at 3:43 PM CDT - Updated March 12 at 3:43 PM

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Local gas prices are dropping in wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Prices at the Chuckles Gas Station located on the U.S. Highway 41 strip have lowered to $1.74 per gallon.

Experts are saying the low prices could be sticking around because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Several major gas and oil companies have either cut or shut down its production - leaving too much oil on the market.

Prices at the pump in Evansville are hovering around $2 per gallon.

According to AAA, the national average is $2.32 per gallon.

