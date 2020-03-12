Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis teenager charged as an adult has pleaded guilty to two counts of murder in the August shooting deaths of two siblings. Lometreus Sanders was sentenced Wednesday to 40 years in prison followed by five years of supervision by the Indiana Department of Corrections. The 16-year-old Sanders was charged in the deaths of 16-year-old Nicholas Nelson and his 15-year-old sister, Ashlynn Nelson, at their home in an apartment complex on Indianapolis’ east side. According to prosecutors, Sanders went to the teens’ home to meet with Ashlynn with whom he had been communicating. While at the home, a struggle occurred and Sanders shot and killed the pair.