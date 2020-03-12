KHSAA cancels tournament, Owensboro Catholic girls return home

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Catholic High School girls basketball team returned home after the Kentucky High School Athletic Association decided to suspend the remainder of the Sweet 16 basketball tournament on Thursday.
KHSAA officials made the announcement to indefinitely postpone the statewide sporting event due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett says he made this decision mid-way through the first quarter of the opening game between South Laurel and Sacred Heart.
Owensboro Catholic head coach Michael Robertson says they learned of the news while watching another game. The Lady Aces were scheduled to play against George Rogers Clark in the first round of the tournament on Thursday night.
Robertson says this unprecedented situation has been especially challenging for his senior players. He says they were quite upset that they will not get another chance to wear their Lady Aces uniform
“It’s tougher on me to see them just take it as hard as they have,” Robertson said. “I mean they didn’t get that chance to go out on their own. It was kind of taken from them. I don’t think it was a wrong decision that was made. I just think it really stinks for them. You never know when your last game will be.”
