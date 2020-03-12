Hopkins Co. leaders discuss possible coronavirus protocols

HOPKINS, CO. (WFIE) - Hopkins County leaders are talking about coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols that will be put in place if the virus hits the county.
Judge Executive, Jack Whitfield, was joined by representatives from the health department, county superintendent, the sheriff and county jailer.
“We are taking this very seriously," Whitfield said. “We know this is a big threat, but what I want to get across from my position is this is not something to panic over.”
Health Department Director, Denise Beach, said the hospitals are prepared to care for patients who could have Coronavirus.
“If someone is sick, if they have fever, cough, respiratory symptoms, they need to just stay home at this time and just avoid group settings like that where they can give illness," Beach said. "And we’re still worried about the flu. Influenza kills 50,000 people or so in the United States every year. And we don’t panic about that and we don’t need to panic about Coronavirus.”
Whitfield also brought up the empty shelves of sanitary products at stores and urged people to stop buying in bulk.
“It’s the height of selfishness because you’re taking care of yourself and not worrying about the rest of the community," Whitfield said. "Second, you’re actually encouraging the spread of this virus because if ten percent of the people have all of the sanitizers, that means ninety percent of people can’t protect themselves.”
The Hopkins County Jailer also announced the jail will no longer be taking inmates from other counties unless a court order is issued.
Superintendent, Deanna Ashby, said the schools have been briefed by the governor to be prepared to close within 72 hours if closings were recommended.
