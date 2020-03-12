WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear giving update on coronavirus after census news conference

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Governor Beshear and other officials will discuss the 2020 Census at a news conference that’s set for 10:30 a.m. Central.
They say the results of the Census help allocate more than $675 billion in federal funding, help businesses make decisions about new investments and determine Kentuckians’ representation in federal, state and local government.
Following the Census press conference, Gov. Beshear will update Kentuckians on the current status of the novel coronavirus disease 2019 in Kentucky.
