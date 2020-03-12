Fire crews investigating the cause behind Evansville house fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire investigators are trying to determine the cause behind a house fire that erupted in Evansville
According to the Evansville Fire Department, the fire broke out at a home located at Bellemeade Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.
Firefighters say smoke they found smoke coming from the house when they arrived on the scene at 4:34 p.m.
The house was empty at the time and crews had the fire fully contained by 4:48 p.m.
No injuries have been reported.
The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.