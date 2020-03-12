Fire crews investigating the cause behind Evansville house fire

Fire investigators are trying to determine the cause behind a fire that broke out at a house on Bellemeade Avenue in Evansville on Wednesday afternoon. (Source: WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly | March 12, 2020 at 2:57 PM CDT - Updated March 12 at 2:57 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire investigators are trying to determine the cause behind a house fire that erupted in Evansville

According to the Evansville Fire Department, the fire broke out at a home located at Bellemeade Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters say smoke they found smoke coming from the house when they arrived on the scene at 4:34 p.m.

The house was empty at the time and crews had the fire fully contained by 4:48 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

