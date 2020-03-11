Enhanced risk for tornadoes and damaging winds Thursday afternoon/evening

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A tornado watch continues for the Tri-State until 5pm. We are in an enhanced risk for severe weather this afternoon with tornadoes, damaging winds and hail all possible. Timing: Storms will enter from the southwest between 2-4pm and move through the Evansville metro area sometimes between 4-7pm. Damaging winds may also accompany a line of storms after 7pm. Temperatures will drop into the lower 50s on Friday. More rain on the way for the weekend with highs on Saturday and Sunday in the middle 40s to lower 50s.