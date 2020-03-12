Dozens gather to oppose Mid-States Corridor Plan in Dubois Co.

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE) - Dozens of people gathered on Wednesday night to oppose the idea of a new highway connection in southern Indiana.
This meeting was focused on the Mid-States Corridor Plan.
This project is meant to establish an improved highway connection through Spencer County and Dubois County.
Some of those at the meeting say this current plan would run through parts of their farmland.
One of the organizers behind the event says these local residents and farmers are in full opposition of this plan actually going through.
“Huntingburg and Jasper both need a better route, but I don’t think that it’s our problem or the farmers’ problem.” Alan Small said. “I think maybe they should work out something to improve (U.S.) 231. I think that would be the best thing to do. Really - at this stage - it should have been done a long time ago, but I think the only solution right now would just improve what they got.”
Feedback on the project can be shared with officials through the Mid-States Corridor website, as well as through forms available at local libraries.
