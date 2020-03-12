Carousel Restaurant sold to new ownership

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Carousel Restaurant is moving into a new era after nearly three decades under the same ownership.
The restaurant on Monroe Avenue has a new owner, and it looks like its staying within the family.
New owner Kenneth Ward says he has been working for the restaurant since he was 14-years-old, and he was surprised when the current owner asked him to take over the reins.
Ward says what he enjoys the most is the customers and his employees, and that he is looking forward to keeping the restaurant’s tradition alive.
