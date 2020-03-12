Canceled events could impact local businesses

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A lot of events are being canceled in Evansville due to concerns of the coronavirus spreading in the community. Local businesses are scrambling to make sure they stay afloat.
Events like the Ohio Valley Conference in Evansville bring thousands to the community and the Evansville Convention and Visitors Bureau said they invest a lot into the local economy.
Jim Wood is the President and CEO for Visit Evansville. He said,"We just got done hosting the Ohio Valley Conference Championship and we had fans all over the city and restaurants and nightclubs and hotels, really enjoying the city."
Signs line Main Street in downtown Evansville for the NCAA Division II event that is no longer coming to town.
The cancellations all in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The visitors bureau said hotels are scrambling to figure out what to do without the fans they were expecting. Wood explained, “So they’re adjusting their sales strategies accordingly to try to meet whatever demand that still is out there for the month of March. We know that corporate travel has been put on hold and so they’re out there really trying to scramble right now.”
Meanwhile Bud’s Rockin’ Country Bar and Grill on Franklin Street said business has still been steady but they aren’t sure what’s next without all the fans in town.
Amber Martin the Head Bartender at Bud’s said,“Whenever the tournaments they said nobody was allowed to come, we figured we would get just a little busier than we already will be for the conference games, now that they’ve cancelled the conference games we’ll see what happens.”
Martin said Bud’s has been working to make sure the bar and restaurant are thoroughly cleaned daily.
