EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Areas of fog this morning. There is a Dense Fog Advisory for White, Saline, and Gallatin counties in southeast Illinois until 10:00 a.m. This includes Carmi, Crossville, and Harrisburg.
On Alert for severe thunderstorms this afternoon through tonight. The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded us to an Enhanced Risk for severe weather. Storm threats include hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes. In advance of a powerhouse cold front, breezy and warmer with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will surge into upper 60’s to 70-degrees.
With the passage of the front, partly sunny and breezy Friday with high temperatures in the lower 50’s.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.