Webster Co. declares state of emergency

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Webster County has declared a state of emergency as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise.
There have been no confirmed cases there, and it’s not expected to impact day-to-day operations.
The order came down from Judge Executive Stephen Henry Monday afternoon.
He is urging all divisions and departments in Webster County to work with the Green River Health Department, which he says has specially trained staff to deal with an outbreak, should one occur there.
