5 Vanderburgh Co. residents have chose to self-quarantine

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Five Vanderburgh County residents have chosen to self-quarantine themselves, according to the Vanderburgh County Health Department.
Lynn Herr with the health department says these are people who have traveled and have now chosen to quarantine themselves. Herr tells us this is strictly a precaution.
Herr says she didn’t know if any testing has been done. However, she says if they are asymptomatic, they will not be tested for the virus.
They say as of right now, there are no cases confirmed in Vanderburgh County.
