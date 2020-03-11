Utica man arrested for Owensboro robbery

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police have made an arrest in a Tuesday night robbery.
They say it happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 700 block of Poindexter Street.
The victim said two people robbed him at gunpoint, and took his wallet and cell phone.
Layton Turner, 21, of Utica, was arrested. Police are still looking for the other suspect.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
