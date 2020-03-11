UE extending spring break due to coronavirus concern

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville announced that they will be extending spring break through Tuesday, March 17 due to coronavirus concern.
They say they will move all courses to online instruction when students return from spring break.
They say online instruction will continue from Wednesday, March 18 to at least Friday, March 27.
The university has also suspended the spring semester in-person instruction at Harlaxton College. Their study abroad center in the UK will move all courses to online platforms.
