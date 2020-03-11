Two men arrested after high speed chase on I-69

PIKE COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE) - Two men were arrested after a high speed chase that stretched into two counties on Tuesday night.
Indiana State Police attempted to pull over a vehicle that officers say was driving over 155 miles per hour on Interstate 69 in Pike County.
Officers say the driver failed to stop and continued north into Daviess County.
The driver reportedly lost control exiting onto U.S. 150 in Washington and struck a concrete wall.
Police say 23-year-old Jason Joseph of Washington, Indiana and 24-year-old Benjamin Harrison of Miami, Florida tried to run away from the scene, but were caught after a short foot chase.
Both men are facing charges of resisting law enforcement.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.