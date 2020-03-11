Travel industry hit by coronavirus concerns

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The travel industry is perhaps one of the hardest-hit industries from coronavirus concerns.
Both Delta and American Airlines announced flight changes and reported a drop in the number of booking on Tuesday.
Some people we spoke with at Evansville’s Regional Airport were flying for business trips on Tuesday. They told us they’re nervous that their meetings would get canceled.
As for the airport, EVV officials tell us it is business as usual, but with maintenance crews diligently sanitizing high touch areas.
Just shortly after noon on Tuesday, passengers got off a flight from Knoxville, Tennessee. Theodora Neal was on that flight and tells us she wore a mask for the trip.
“I really wasn’t worried about it, but I do have chronic bronchitis and it’s an upper respiratory thing, so that’s kind of why I wore the mask," Neal said.
According to recent booking numbers with Delta and American Airlines, many others aren’t taking any chances, staying home instead of traveling.
With a drop in bookings and increased cancellations, Delta is slashing up to a quarter of their international flights and up to 15 percent of domestic flights.
“Certainly the countries that have been set to a level four concern for travel, customers are changing destinations or postponing those vacations until another time," said Connie Corbett, with Ambassador Travel.
Corbett says her agency has been swamped with travelers calling in to ask questions and adjust their trips. She believes the travel industry will be affected all year long.
“If you’re traveling on a resort or cruise ship, maybe avoid buffets," Corbett said. "I think the most recent cruise ships, they’ve been having the servers man the buffets rather than individuals, and I think that’s very good.”
For those who still want to travel, Corbett recommends having a good travel insurance policy.
“No policy covers everything, most do not cover fear of travel," she said. "So if you change your mind just because you are afraid to travel, however, there are some policies that are cancel for any reason.”
Corbett says many airlines, resorts and cruise lines are adjusting their change and cancellation penalties. So for someone who may want to book a vacation now, she urges you to ask about those options before booking.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.