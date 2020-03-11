Purdue Ft. Wayne vs UE softball highlights

Evansville scored the first run of the game in the first when Haley Woolf crossed the plate on an error by the Mastodons. Woolf drew a 2-out walk to bring Alyssa Barela to the plate. She hit a bloop single to center and Woolf scored from first on an error in the outfield. Katie McLean would add another walk in the frame, but PFW was able to get out of the jam.