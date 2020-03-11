Posey Co. Jail following normal procedures amid coronavirus concern

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Some local jails are also taking steps to make sure any type of virus outbreak doesn’t affect their inmates or staff.
Sheriff Tom Latham of Posey County Jail said all inmates are required to clean their pods every day.
That rule has been in place some time and it will continue.
Jail visitation will also continue as usual, and he hopes these procedures will be enough.
Latham isn’t new to the idea of virus outbreaks in his jail.
“We’re taking precautions daily, even before the Coronavirus and before the swine flu or the bird flu. And that is simply isolation," Latham said. "We observe the people when they come in, and if there’s anything that indicates any type of illness then those folks are isolated and put in medical isolation and checked on frequently with our medical staff.”
Latham also says the number one priority every day is to make sure that the inmates and staff are in the cleanest conditions possible.
“I can tell you, and anybody that’s been incarcerated here, this jail is very clean. And you know that’s what we hit on, and that’s how you hit on these types of things. You don’t get Coronavirus from mold in a shower,” Latham said.
The jail’s registered nurse says she is also constantly updated on what procedures will follow if symptoms of the coronavirus were to appear at the jail.
“We’ve had a policy come out on the coronavirus, and as we get new cases and stuff like that over Indiana, our physician will look into that and change policies as we see fit. As far as isolation and things like that," said Jonie Barrett, the jail’s registered nurse.
Barrett also says that inmates who show signs of any virus, including influenza or pneumonia, will be isolated to keep from spreading.
She says inmates and staff shouldn’t hit the panic button about the spread of coronavirus.
“Not to panic. It’s not a big need to panic right now," Barrett said. “We’re keeping an eye on this, we’re monitoring this. We have policies and procedures in place for this."
Latham said the situation will be continuously monitored, and any procedures they can follow to prevent a virus outbreak in the jails will be in play.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.