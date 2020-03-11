Owensboro couple among those quarantined on cruise ship with confirmed coronavirus cases

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re learning that an Owensboro couple is one of the hundreds quarantined on a cruise ship off the coast of California.
Chris and Nikki Hall say they have been on the Grand Princess since February 21, and last week they say they were told they needed to return to their rooms because of possible coronavirus cases.
Now, almost a week later, they’re still on the boat, waiting to get off.
Chris says the quarantine started last Wednesday.
“So about 1:00, they shut everything down," Chris said. "All the restaurants and the bars, everything was closed. And by 2:00, it was like a ghost town. We stuck our head out in the hallway, and it was just quiet.”
Chris says they didn’t even know someone on the ship had the virus until they watched television last Friday and saw the vice president giving an update.
“The captain said we’ll let you know Thursday what the test results are,” Nikki said. "And then they got on TV, and they announced it. And everybody was like ‘What!?’”
On Monday, the ship made its way into the San Francisco Bay and finally docked later that evening.
We were on the phone with Chris and Nikki as a bus they say was probably full of passengers was on its way to a quarantine destination, leaving them wondering when they’ll get off the boat.
“We were supposed to have been off of the ship Saturday morning, at home Saturday evening," Chris said. "We had to cancel flights. We had to, Nikki’s mom is staying at home with our youngest. We had to reschedule her flight. And we’re losing work, and we’re still on the ship.”
They say they’re not sure where they’ll be taken when they finally get to leave, but they know they’ll either be going to a military base in Texas or Georgia.
Chris and Nikki say they feel okay, but where ever they go they say they want to be tested for the virus.
“Just peace of mind," Chris said. "So I don’t bring something home to my family. I don’t want to do that. I do want to be tested for sure, so I can make sure that I don’t have it.”
Chris and Nikki did wanted to point out how great the crew on the ship has been since this has happened.
They say that they hope to be off the boat by Wednesday evening.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.