Nursing home restricting visitation hours due to coronavirus

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Mandated state and federal guidelines are being implemented at Mount Vernon Nursing and Rehabilitation in light of the recent coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.
American Senior Communities have released a statement that officials will begin to enforce new visitation restrictions on its facilities.
Officials are temporarily restricting visitors and limiting access to essential personnel following a screening process. These measures are being taken because of COVID-19 and the significant threat it poses to the elderly community.
American Senior Communities is still offering access to communication devices and extra support to families desiring a visit through alternative methods of communication.
Families with extenuating circumstances may request special arrangements by contacting the executive director locally.
