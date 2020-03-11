Nursing home restricting visitation hours due to coronavirus

Officials for American Senior Communities will begin to enforce new visitation restrictions at Mount Vernon Nursing and Rehabilitation due to the recent coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak. (Source: WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly | March 11, 2020 at 3:51 PM CDT - Updated March 11 at 3:51 PM

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Mandated state and federal guidelines are being implemented at Mount Vernon Nursing and Rehabilitation in light of the recent coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

American Senior Communities have released a statement that officials will begin to enforce new visitation restrictions on its facilities.

Officials are temporarily restricting visitors and limiting access to essential personnel following a screening process. These measures are being taken because of COVID-19 and the significant threat it poses to the elderly community.

American Senior Communities is still offering access to communication devices and extra support to families desiring a visit through alternative methods of communication.

Families with extenuating circumstances may request special arrangements by contacting the executive director locally.

