Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

CHILDREN KILLED-INDIANA
NTSB to meet on cause of crash that killed 3 siblings
ROCHESTER, Ind. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board will hold a meeting next month to determine the probable cause of the 2018 crash that killed three siblings crossing a rural northern Indiana highway to reach their stopped school bus. The agency announced Tuesday that the April 7 meeting will investigate the Oct. 30, 2018, crash involving a pickup truck on two-lane Indiana 25 in Rochester. The crash killed 6-year-old twin brothers Xzavier and Mason Ingle, and their 9-year-old sister, Alivia Stahl. A fourth child, 11-year-old Maverik Lowe suffered critical injuries. Twenty-five-year-old Alyssa Shepherd of Rochester was convicted of reckless homicide and criminal recklessness. She's appealing her conviction.
INDIANA LEGISLATURE-RENTAL REGULATIONS
Advocates say Indiana regulation limits threaten renters
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Opponents are warning that a Republican push to block Indiana cities from regulating rental properties threatens existing local protections for tenants and would tilt state law heavily in favor of landlords. The proposal remained under negotiations Tuesday by House and Senate members. The possible restrictions emerged two weeks ago as Republicans took up the limits as the Democratic-controlled Indianapolis City-County Council approved an ordinance that included allowing fines against landlords who retaliate against renters over living condition complaints. Republican leaders argue that tenant-landlord regulations should be uniform statewide, but tenant advocates maintain the proposal would be unfair to the some 2 million Indiana residents living in rental housing.
INDIANA LEGISLATURE-COAL PLANTS
Indiana lawmakers back new steps on coal plant closures
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A proposal that environmental groups have decried as propping up the coal industry has narrowly won approval from Indiana lawmakers. Republican sponsors of the bill say its provisions making it more difficult for electric utility companies to close more coal-fired power plants are needed to allow time for a state energy task force to complete a report for legislators that's due in late 2020. The proposal cleared the Senate in a 28-21 vote on Tuesday, while House members endorsed it by a 55-38 margin. Bill sponsor Rep. Ed Soliday of Valparaiso says the restrictions only last until May 2021 and that no announced coal plant closures are scheduled to take place until after that date.
INDIANA LEGISLATURE-DISTRACTED DRIVING
Indiana ban on drivers using handheld phones wins approval
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State legislators have given their final approval to a proposal banning motorists from using handheld cellphones on Indiana roads to combat distracted driving. The Indiana House voted 81-11 and the Senate 49-1 on Tuesday in favor of the bill. The measure permits cellphone use by drivers only with hands-free or voice-operated technology, except in emergencies. The new law will take effect in July, but any tickets issued won’t result in points toward a driver’s license suspension until July 2021. State police say distracted driving was to blame in at least 860 injury crashes and 48 fatalities in Indiana last year.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
2 new COVID-19 cases in Indiana, boosting state's total to 6
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two additional cases of the new coronavirus have been diagnosed in Indiana, boosting the state’s total COVID-19 cases to six. The Indiana State Department of Health said Tuesday two presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 were found in patients in northeastern Indiana’s Adams County and in Boone County, just northwest of Indianapolis. Indiana and Purdue universities announced the suspension of classroom teaching on all campuses following spring break. Officials announced Monday that an elementary school student in Hendricks County has a presumptive positive case of the coronavirus, as does an adult in northeastern Indiana’s Noble County.
MUNCIE-CITY HALL EVACUATED
2 in custody after powder spurs Indiana city hall evacuation
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Police say two women were taken into custody in a central Indiana city Tuesday after an unidentified white powder later found to pose no threat was found in its city hall, prompting the building's evacuation. Muncie Police Chief Nathan Sloan tells the Star Press police planned to question the women based on surveillance video he said showed them throwing the powder inside the Muncie City Hall. The substance was found found in one of the building's elevators and on its second and third floors. Tests determined the powder posed not threat to humans.
DRIVER'S LICENSES GENDER
Indiana AG says state agencies cant's use nonbinary marker
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's attorney general says agencies are not allowed to use an “X” gender designation on identification cards for residents who don't identify as male or female. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that Curtis Hill Jr. said in an official opinion issued Monday that agencies must have strict direction from the state legislature to adopt the nonbinary identifier. State law requires applications for driver’s licenses or state IDs to include information about the person's gender. Hill says the Bureau of Motor Vehicles and State Department of Health exceeded their authority when they briefly allowed nonbinary individuals to apply for a driver's license, state identification card or birth certificate with an "X" marker.
INDIANA LEGISLATURE-HOUSE SPEAKER
Indiana House sees leadership change session nears end
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The top leadership position in the Indiana House has changed hands for the first time in a decade in an unusual transition just as this year’s legislative session is about to wrap up. Longtime Republican House Speaker Brian Bosma stepped down Monday and was replaced by Rep. Todd Huston in the powerful post that largely controls which proposals are considered. Bosma and Huston have been close allies, and House Republicans had picked Huston as their speaker pick soon after Bosma announced in November he wouldn’t seek reelection this year. Huston is from the Indianapolis suburb of Fishers and was first elected to the House in 2012. He was chief of staff for GOP former state schools superintendent Tony Bennett before joining the Legislature.