KSP looking for more dispatchers during statewide shortage

HENDERSON, KY. (WFIE) - The Kentucky State Police in western Kentucky is searching for dispatchers.
“We really are the first, first responders, it takes a lot of dedication for someone to be a part of this job,” supervisor Blake Smith said.
Smith says it’s an employee shortage that not only the Henderson post is seeing but posts across the state are seeing.
According to Smith, the post’s dispatch center has seven dispatchers to cover 24 hours worth of service for six counties, including Henderson, Union and Daviess, taking more than 17,000 calls just last year.
“We’re down 30 percent of what we’re allotted, and that’s causing a lot of overtime, and it’s even more strenuous on our personal schedules,” Smith said.
Smith tells us this isn’t a job for just anyone, it takes heart.
“Taking calls where someone, you’ve delivered a baby over the telephone, then you’ve taken calls where you’ve heard someone’s last breath before a suicidal gunshot,” Smith said.
Smith says you get a lot of good experience, especially for those who want to go into law enforcement.
“To kind of get to know the agency, get to know the people you’ve been working with and to get your door into the Kentucky state police,” said Smith. “I love the job, I love the people I work with, and that’s why I keep coming back every day."
You can find out more about if you qualify, benefits, and how to apply here.
