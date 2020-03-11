IU suspends classroom teaching due to coronavirus concern

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana University has suspended all classroom teaching.
When students return from spring break on March 23, classes will be taught remotely until April 5. This could change if the situation changes.
IU President Michael McRobbie announced the policies Tuesday. Students are encouraged to go home for now.
University-sponsored international travel is suspended through April 5. Personal international travel is strongly discouraged. Travelers returning from certain countries must self-quarantine for 14 days off-campus.
