Henderson applies for grant to build new sports complex

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson is applying for a grant to build a new sports complex.
It’s a $250,000 grant that will cover a chunk of the $750,000 the city needs to buy the land.
City officials aren’t saying yet where the sports complex could be built, but they did say plans call for six ball diamonds and two multi-purpose fields plus several concessions stands.
The new outdoor sports complex would replace the fields the youth baseball league currently uses, but that’s not the only reason city leaders want to take on this project.
“To also attract other cities to bring in the tournaments and boost our economy," City Commissioner Patti Bug said. "To help our children first, but boost our economy because most communities our size to have these type complexes.”
The application deadline is May 29, but commissioners won’t learn if they’ve won the grant until late this year.
