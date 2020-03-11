Gov. Beshear asks churches to cancel services, closes prisons to visitors

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed Tuesday evening that the state has now confirmed a total of eight cases of coronavirus.
None of those case are in the Tri-State.
They are in Harrison, Feyette, and Jefferson Counties.
Governor Beshear announced Wednesday that state prisons are closed to visitors.
He asked churches to cancel services, and employers to allow people to work from home when possible.
Governor Beshear also canceled his weekend prayer breakfast, and suspended out of state travel for state employees.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.