Gov. Beshear encourages visitor restrictions at long-term care facilities

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Tuesday morning, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced new measures the state will be taking to curb the spread of coronavirus. One of those measures is limiting access to at-risk seniors.
Two new cases of Coronavirus in Kentucky were announced Tuesday. This brings the state’s total confirmed coronavirus cases to eight.
“Where this virus truly causes massive harm is in facilities with our seniors. Especially fragile seniors," Governor Beshear said.
With the number of Coronavirus cases in Kentucky on the rise. The state is urging long-term care facilities to put visitor restrictions in place.
“We’re doing everything that we can," said Dorothy McFadden, executive director of Fern Terra Senior Living Facility.
McFadden says in recent days she’s received calls from family members concerned about mom or dad.
“We’re washing, washing, washing the hands," McFadden said. “Also I have hand sanitizers on the doors encouraging everyone to use them before they come in."
Over at Carmel Home, the senior living facility is actually in quarantine for the flu.
“Because our residents are so compromised already, we decided it’s best to nip this right away," said Sister Francis Maria, an administrator at Carmel Home Senior Living.
Sister Francis says their facility will be playing things by ear. She says they may remain in quarantine if the Coronavirus moves closer.
“We’re not allowing any visitors in. We’re also confining the residents. They’re staying in their rooms. We serve them all their meals in their rooms using disposables," Sister Francis said.
Carmel Home is also requiring staff to wear masks. If anyone must enter the building, Sister Francis says they’re required to get their temperature taken and to wear a mask.
“And I understand that there are Kentuckians out there who worry they might not be able to see their loved one. I get that. But right now, we are making sure we are protecting the life, health, and safety of individuals in that facility," Governor Beshear said.
The state is also asking businesses to prepare telework options and to adopt paid sick leave.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.