Gov. Andy Beshear suggests suspending church due to coronavirus threat

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is asking people to follow some new recommendations regarding the coronavirus. He’s calling people to stay away from crowded areas, even for churches to close this weekend.
We spoke with a few church leaders on Wednesday. They all say this is unfolding so quickly that they’re having to take the situation day by day.
“It had already been a part of discussion here among staff about what is going to happen here among staff about what is going to happen come holy week, come Easter, expectations of huge crowds, all those kinds of things," said Chris Michael, the pastor of First Christian Church.
Michael has been a pastor for 26 years and says he’s never had to navigate a situation quite like coronavirus.
“Not anything like this that was world-wide. This is, this is very different," said Michael.
He says, for now, First Christian is still planning on holding their regular services, but he says they may turn to technology by offering a Facebook live option.
“I mean, it might just be a few people here and everyone else watching on the internet," said Michael.
At First Presbyterian Church, leaders are thinking along the same lines.
“Even if it’s me and our music director here, you know, we’ll have a worship service available for people to watch on Sunday morning even if we’re not physically having a service here," said Coy Fohr, the pastor of First Presbyterian Church.
Until they make a decision, the pastor says they will continue to take the precautions they put in place last week.
“So we changed our communion practices a little bit," Fohr said. “We cut up the bread rather than having people tear it off for communion. We don’t pass offering plates because those carry germs."
We caught up with Charlene Baumgarten on her way into mass. She doesn’t feel closing churches is necessary.
“We need to have more trust in the Lord, and I certainly intend to come. I hope," Baumgarten said.
As of right now, the Owensboro Catholic Diocese is still planning on holding Sunday mass.
For updates from First Christian Church, you can go to their Facebook page.
For First Presbyterian Church, you can find updates here.
