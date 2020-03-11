Gibson Southern High School has new attendance protocol due to concerns about coronavirus

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - In Gibson County, if your student is sick, keep them home.
That’s the new protocol school officials at Gibson Southern High School say they’re following due to heightened concerns about the coronavirus.
If the modified attendance policy sounds like a get out of school free card, it’s not. Principal Scott Reid says students still have consequences for missing too many unexcused days.
“Indiana Compulsory Attendance Laws still apply," Principal Reid says. “Loss of credit can still happen with the absences that are not backed with medical excuses.”
However, Reid says the adjusted attendance policy does impact students being exempt from their final exams.
“If a student achieves a certain grade and shows certain mastery by earning a certain percentage in a class, they can potentially exempt a final exam in that class," he said.
That is as long as they had three or fewer absences. The point of the new protocol is to take away the incentive for kids who feel sick to try to tough it out at school.
Administrators don’t want sick kids to spread potential illnesses.
“When our principal did this, about saying if you feel sick, take all the time you need on attendance to stay home. I think it really makes you feel safe," said Caleb Sellers, a 12th grader at Gibson Southern High School.
Sellers came to school on Tuesday. He’s not apart of the roughly 10 to 15 extra students absent on Tuesday compared to the attendance several weeks.
Principal Reid says this new policy could be the reason for those extra absences.
“I wouldn’t say people are scared, you know," Sellers said. "I think that we know that if something does happen, precautions will be taken.”
Taking precautions is on Principal Reid’s mind around the clock.
He tells us if things get to a point where they had to close the school, they shouldn’t have to make up days. They would most likely have an e-learning curriculum.
“At the end of the day, we have to do what’s best for our students," Reid said.
Reid says this only stands for this current semester and only applies to Gibson Southern High School.
