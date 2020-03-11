Fire Merit Commission clarifies discipline for EFD employee

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Merit Commission clarifies the discipline for an EFD employee who used a racial slur.
Fire Inspector Chad Emsweller used the slur while telling what was believed to be a joke. The merit commission recommended in a Feb. meeting that Emsweller be a liaison working with the department on diversity.
In Tuesday’s meeting, the commission clarified by saying that Emsweller must meet with Fire Chief Mike Connelly every two weeks to be a reporter of any discriminatory remarks.
He must also report to the merit commission every month to make those same reports.
Emsweller will be on probation for a year and has already served a five-day suspension without pay.
The commission says he will not be paid for the reporting requirements.
“He’s been a 20 plus year employee of the department,” Evansville Fire Merit Commissioner Talmadge Vick said. “He understands the culture and what’s going on within the department. I want him to specifically be able to specifically help us to address some of the concerns and issues that lie within the department that are apparent.”
The commission is hoping to set up an 800 number and a website where employees can report any discriminatory remarks that are made within the department.
Commissioner Vick says he hopes that EFD will work with the International Association of Firefighters to bring more hands-on diversity and inclusion training to the department.
