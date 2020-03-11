Evansville woman facing child neglect charge

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A mother is facing a neglect charge after police say her child missed 28 days of school.
The Evansville Police Department says 47-year-old April Weathers also told officers she had been using cocaine regularly for about a month.
Officers say the child, who is less than 12-years-old, also frequently showed up late or left early from school many other times.
Police say school officials told them Weathers had given them various excuses on why she did not make her child go to school.
However, officers say Weathers set up several doctor appointments for her child, but failed to show up to any of them.
