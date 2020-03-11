Ellis Park keeping casino clean amid cornavirus spreading and business is ‘booming’

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) -Economic experts say the impact of coronavirus on our economy could hurt both the travel and the gaming industry.
Ellis Park could be one of those impacted, but they said business is booming. Ellis Park has both horse race betting and casino gaming. This industry accounts for $4 billion in Kentucky.
That’s why Ellis Park officials said it’s so important that the community continue to support it as coronavirus spreads across the state.
Ellis Park General Manager Jeffrey Inman said they are working to make sure all the games are sanitized daily.
He also said Ellis Park is investing in the casino to encourage the industry to keep growing through the spread of coronavirus.
″Here at Ellis Park, we’ve added 100 HHR gaming machines to our floor," Inman said. “We’ve redone our food offerings. We’ve added a small buffet on the weekends. So we’ve really put a lot of effort into cleaning the area up."
Ellis Park officials said they are taking to spread of the coronavirus seriously and want customers to know they are doing everything they can to prevent the spread.
“We’ve reinforced our cleanliness standards, we’ve done food service training and cleanliness training for all our employees," Inman said. "We’ve added sanitation stations and sanitizers for our employees and for our guests.”
They hope the community will continue to support an industry that means so much to the state of Kentucky.
