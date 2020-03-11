East Gibson Schools set to hire new superintendent

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE) - The East Gibson School Corporation will soon have a new superintendent.
Long-time Superintendent Mike Brewster, who is retiring at the end of the 2019-20 school year, recommended the school corporation to hire Wood Memorial Principal James Wilson as his successor.
Wilson currently serves as the principal of the high school and junior high school at Wood Memorial.
A public hearing to allow those within the school corporation to voice their opinions on the matter is scheduled for April 13.
Brewster is set to officially retire on June 30.
