CVS Pharmacy, Schnucks enter definitive agreement

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - CVS Pharmacy, Inc. and Schnucks announced Tuesday that they entered into a definitive agreement for CVS Pharmacy and certain of its subsidiaries to acquire Schnuck Markets Inc.'s retail and specialty pharmacy businesses.
According to the news release, CVS Pharmacy and its subsidiaries will acquire and operate about 100 of the grocer’s pharmacies and will brand them as CVS Pharmacy.
More than 10 Schnucks pharmacies’ prescription files will be transferred to nearby CVS Pharmacy locations.
