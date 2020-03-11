Community leaders have conversation about impact of coronavirus on area businesses

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Community leaders met at Old National Bank headquarters in Evansville on Tuesday. The topic of discussion was coronavirus and the impact it could have on several industries in the community.
“We’d probably all like to hear, what happens if there is a case that comes up in a setting that we’re all somewhat responsible for," one concerned leader stated.
Health leaders said those who have been in contact with an infected employee should undergo a 14-day quarantine, and they understand this could lead to a ripple effect.
“At a certain level, you’re going to end up having to close down. If it’s 200, 300 employees, it’s going to be a call by each individual industry," said Dr. Robert K. Spear with the Vanderburgh County Health Department.
Among other suggestions to the area businesses were the basics of handwashing and how to make sure employees are practicing these safe habits.
“Always have supplies for them in their restrooms. If you have lounges where your employees eat their lunch, make sure they have the ability to wash their hands. Put an alcohol gel in there. Put a visual sign in, don’t forget to wash your hands," Robin McDonald, an infection/prevention nurse at Good Samaritan Hospital.
Another point Old National made was knowing what to do if you have to close down your business.
“You want to think about what kind of cleaning services do you want to have lined up, so you can quickly make that call because there are specialized companies out there that provide sanitation services," said Scott Evernham, wealth management president at Old National.
One thought that sparked conversation is what happens if a school district like EVSC has to close.
“What about when we send 26,000 people home. Who’s going to take care of the 23,000 kids? So as employers, what policies do you have?" EVSC Superintendent Dr. David Smith said.
Health officials also say the CDC is updating the details on where the coronavirus is spreading every day on their website.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.