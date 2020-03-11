Brescia University transitioning to online classes in light of coronavirus

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Brescia University is joining the growing list of schools nationwide transitioning to online learning in light of the recent breakout of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
According to a letter sent to faculty, staff and students at Brescia University on Wednesday evening, all classes will be held online starting on March 18.
The university has already canceled classes on March 16 and March 17 to allow faculty members time to prepare for the online transition.
These courses will not meet face-to-face until at least April 14.
University officials say they will monitor the situation and reassess the decision of returning to face-to-face meetings in the next few weeks.
