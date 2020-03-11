Berry Global products playing pivotal role in fight against coronavirus

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville based manufacturer Berry Global is playing a pivotal role in the fight against coronavirus.
Berry makes many of the products that people around the world are using to keep themselves healthy and safe.
These are items such as the fabric for disinfectant wipes that people around the world are using to sanitize their surroundings. This also includes the material used for making face masks, even surgical gowns, and the bottles for hand sanitizer.
Berry Health and Hygiene President Curt Begle says they have prioritized lines that usually make other hygiene products, to accommodate for the high demand for these sanitary products.
“We are doing everything we can to keep up with the demands of the consumer," Begle said. “We don’t see it necessarily slowing down in the next month or so. But as with every, you know, call it a crisis that you may face. . . this is unprecedented at least in my 21 years at Berry. But again, we are doing everything we can to support our customers."
Begle tells us they are proud to play such an important role in precautionary efforts against the illness.
They hope to continue to provide these products worldwide.
