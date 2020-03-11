Berry Global highlights fight against COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Berry Global Group, Inc., is supplying healthcare and consumer brand companies around the world to create products in high demand to fight COVID-19.
In its Jan. 31 announcement, Berry reported the prioritization of production in its Chinese facilities.
According to the news release, in the US, Berry has shifted the capacity to supply maximum output of healthcare materials, including materials for hard surface disinfectant wipes and face masks.
The news release states that Berry manufactures nonwoven fabrics, which are then sold to converters who produce infection prevention items.
