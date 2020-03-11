On Alert For Thursday Thunderstorms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly cloudy and less breezy today with high temps in the upper 50’s. Mostly cloudy tonight with scattered rain late. Low temps dropping into the upper 40’s.
On Alert for severe thunderstorms from Thursday afternoon through early evening. There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms with large hail and damaging winds the primary storm threats. In advance of a powerhouse cold front, breezy and warmer with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will surge into the mid to upper 60’s.
