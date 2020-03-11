On Alert for severe storms Thursday evening

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Clouds kept temperatures in the lower 50s on Wednesday. A vigorous storm system will head toward the Tri-State on Thursday. Scattered thunderstorms with gusty winds and heavy rain possible early in the day. Severe threat peaks around 6pm on Thursday evening. As the front moves through, we’ll have a risk of damaging winds and possibly a tornado or two. Storms taper off late Thursday. Friday will be partly cloudy and cooler with a high of 55. Temps will stay cool through the weekend with more rain likely on Saturday.