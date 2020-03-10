Rain Ending Early, Windy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Additional rain Tuesday, mainly during the morning. Cooler high temps in the upper 50’s under cloudy skies but temps will sink into the lower 50’s this afternoon. Northwest winds 7-15 miles an hour gusting up to 20-25 during the afternoon. Clouds tonight as lows drop into the lower 40’s.
Another round of rain Wednesday along with a few thunderstorms. Most of the rain will end during the morning. High temperatures will remain above normal in the lower 60’s.
Breezy and warmer Thursday with showers and thunderstorms as high temps climb into the mid to upper 60’s. There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms with damaging winds the top storm threat.
